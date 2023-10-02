From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/10/2023 – 16:31

A Kitchens, a manufacturer of household appliances, is auctioning 319 items, such as wine cellars, cabinets, hoods, extractor fans, stoves, washers, refrigeration systems, microwaves, refrigerators, among other products. All of these items, which range between R$50 and R$66 thousand, can be purchased until October 4th through online bidding on the platform Superbid Exchange.

The discounts offered can reach 80% compared to the retail value. A 5-burner cooktop from the Brastemp brand, for example, appears with an initial bid of R$500; A round island hood starts at R$300.

The products offered were used as demonstrations or were no longer sold by the company. Therefore, many of them are still in the box, completely new and ready to use.

The auction will take place until October 4th. Interested parties can obtain more information about the auction, such as dates, times and complete product catalogue, on the Superbid Exchange platform.