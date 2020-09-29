Kitchen Tips: Often, most people store fruits and vegetables for the entire week. But many times it happens that these fruits and vegetables get spoiled and you have to throw them away. This happens mostly in the summer days because due to the heat, they rot quickly or start drying up. By the way, you can store all the food items in your kitchen for a long time, so that they do not go waste, so today we are going to tell you some kitchen hacks, from which you can eat fruits and vegetables for a certain time. Store it up to date and keep it fresh and prevent it from rotting.

tomatoes

Tomatoes start spoiling very quickly, so usually you store them in the refrigerator. But after a few days, they start deteriorating. In this case, to store the tomatoes for a long time, cut them into slices and roast them and store them in a container with olive oil. This keeps tomatoes in the refrigerator for one to two weeks.

Green leafy vegetables

You can cover such vegetables and salad leaves with tissue paper or kitchen roll. When you store it in the fridge, keep it tightly covered with plastic cling wrap meaning plastic wrap. This leaves no moisture on the leaves, which keeps them crispy and fresh.

Onion and garlic

For this, store garlic and onion in a bamboo steamer. You keep them in a nice and well-ventilated place and protect them from the sun. Which helps prevent them from sprouting, which keeps them edible for a very long time.

Green onions

If you want to store green onion for a long time, for this, you cut it and put it in an empty bottle of water and freeze it. When you have to use them, you can use them by removing them from the bottle as per need and freeze the rest back.

Apples, Pears and Potatoes

If you want to store potatoes, apples or pears, you should always keep them in a ventilated bag or basket. Apart from this, you can also keep them in a cool or dry place. The gases released from the apple help in preventing the potato from sprouting.

banana

By the way, it is very difficult to store bananas because the banana starts to turn black within 1-2 days. But if you keep the banana crown i.e. the top part with a cover in plastic wrap, then it does not spoil for long because the stem of the banana releases natural ethylene gas, which cooks it soon.

carrot

If you want to keep the carrot fresh for a long time, then cover the carrot with aluminum foil and keep it in the fridge. In this way, you can store fresh, raw, peeled carrots as well.

