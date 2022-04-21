Nestlé owns food production branches that are very popular in the market, such as Kit Kat chocolate, Haagen-Dazs ice cream, and Felix cat food.

The CEO of the company, Mark Schneider, explained that inflation continues to rise significantly, and this matter requires a change in prices and other measures taken throughout the year.

“Nestle” is among the latest major companies to warn of the consequences of the rise in the prices of raw materials, in addition to the jump in the prices of fuel, labor and transportation costs.

There is talk of a new price hike amid fears of a shortage of grain and oil supplies that used to come from Russia, as well as a decline in petrochemicals imported from the same country.

Even before the start of Russian military operations in neighboring Ukraine on February 24, inflation was heightened by the supply chain crisis caused by the lockdowns imposed to contain the Corona epidemic.

Schneider stated that the company raised prices in a manner he described as the official in order to contain the cost of inflation, expecting the corporation to achieve its set goals regarding sales and profits for the year, amid stability in demand.

Sales of candy and chocolate bars, including “Kit Kat”, rose by more than 10 percent during the first months of this year.

Economist Matt Pritzman believes that “Nestle” is raising prices in order to contain the high cost of production, adding that the company has benefited from the take-off that followed the exit from Corona restrictions last year.

He added that “Nestlé” is awaiting whether consumers’ behavior will change in the future as a result of the crisis, such as people becoming more reluctant to international brands, and more appetite for cheaper products in the market.