We are increasingly used to the big brands in the food industry surprising us by bringing products to the market each more curious, or strange combinations that make more than one think twice before trying a bite.

In this, Kit Kat chocolates They are specialists, and from time to time they surprise us with new products and ideas that are not usually indifferent.

Much of the “fault” for this explosion of flavors is the well-known master pastry chef Japanese Yusamasa Takagi, creator of some of the over 300 varieties of Kit Kat flavors in the Japanese market: sweet potatoes, sake especially for Valentine’s Day, green tea, gold-coated chocolates, miso soup, chili …

It is so popular that sold in luxury malls or Kit Kat-only stores. Every region in Japan has a variety that is unique and can only be found there, such as Kit Kat flavored pudding (Kobe), wasabi (Shizuoka and Kanto), edamame (Tohoku), hot chili (Shinshu) or bitter tea (Kyoto).

Islay is the cradle of Scottish distilleries, and famous throughout the world for its single malt whiskey (PxHere / La Vanguardia).

Well, Takagi has done it again. On this occasion, it goes to the “adult” side of chocolate with a new variety: the Kit Kat with whiskey.

The new variety, which they have named Barrel Aged Whiskey, is an exclusive product that is produced with cocoa beans of an exclusive variety harvested in Ghana and aged in whiskey barrels at the distilleries on the Isle of Islay, Scotland, during 180 days, for a more than delicious result. Those who have tried it assure that it is quite an experience, since it has a smoky and warm flavor that does not leave indifferent.

Another of the Japanese pastry chef’s specialties: KitKat with shushi.

According to Nestlé, the key is in the whiskey. Islay is the cradle of Scottish distilleries, and famous throughout the world for its single malt whiskey, true works of art that every drink-loving palate knows how to appreciate.

This new variety will be sold exclusively in gourmet Chocolatory Kit Kat stores in Japan.

