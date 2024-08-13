However, he did not limit himself to criticizing the result obtained by HBO, but also gave a motivation for what happened .

That the season Game of Thrones finale that it was liked less than the others is a fact and that the objective quality of the work is inferior is a truth accepted by almost everyone, even by Jon Snow actor: Kit Harington . In a recent interview, the man had his say on the matter.

Kit Harington’s words on the Game of Thrones finale

According to Kit Harington, the downfall of the final season of Game of Thrones was the deep tiredness of the cast and crew: “Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. I think there were some mistakes made, story-wise, maybe towards the end,” Harington told GQ. “I think there were some interesting choices that didn’t quite work.”

Two Queens Clash in House of the Dragon

“I think if there was one flaw with the end of the series, it’s that we were all so fucking tired that we couldn’t have continued any longer,” Harington explained. “And so I understand that some people felt it was rushed, and I might agree with them. But I’m not sure there was an alternative. I look at pictures of me that last season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn’t have the energy to do another season.”

It’s not the first time that it has been pointed out that the ending of Game of Thrones was rushed, even Varys actor – Conleth Hill – He has said in the past that the final series was made too quickly and that he regrets the way his character was used.

The saga continues with House of the Dragon (which Harrington refuses to watch, he revealed) and soon with a new product, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: but this TV series has “a different tone” than Game of Thrones.