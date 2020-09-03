Game of Thrones starring Jon Snow Keith Harington will guest star on Netflix’s Outlaw, reports Radio Times…

The actor will play the role of the suspect in the second episode of the new season of the series.

As specified, “Criminal” will be Harington’s first major television work since Game of Thrones.

Netflix began airing Outlaw in 2019. In August of this year, the show was renewed for a second season.

For his role as Jon Snow, Harington was nominated for a Golden Globe and two Emmy nominations.

