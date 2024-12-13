The Digital Kit program, managed by Red.es, opens a new call aimed at medium-sized companies, those that have between 50 and less than 250 employees, with the aim of improving its competitiveness and level of digital maturity. Starting on December 12, companies will be able to request aid that will range from 25,000 euros – for those with between 50 and less than 100 employees – to 29,000 euros – for those with a workforce of between 100 and less than 250 workers. . This new call has an initial budget of 350 million euros, which can be expanded.

Among the new features of this new call, Digital Kit adapts the solutions catalog to the needs of medium-sized companies and incorporates new categories that include Artificial Intelligence technologies. Thus, 14 solutions are made available to companies, such as: Electronic commerce, Social Network Management, Customer Management, Business Intelligence and Analytics, Process Management, Billing and electronic invoice management, Virtual Office Services and tools, Secure Communications, Cybersecurity, Advanced Internet Presence, Managed Cybersecurity Service, Customer Management with associated AI, Business Intelligence and Analytics and associated AI, and Process Management with associated AI.

medium-sized companies They will not be eligible for Marketplace solutions, and Website and Basic Internet Presence, which smaller companies do have. Additionally, there are some incompatibilities between some solutions. For example, the SME will not be able to choose the process solution and the process management solution with AI, or the customer management solution and the customer management solution with AI; o Business Intelligence and Analytics, and Business Intelligence and Analytics and AI. In these cases, the beneficiary companies will only be able to sign agreements for one of them.

The deadline to submit applications will remain open until June 30, 2025. The aid is granted on a non-competitive basis, They are awarded directly and in order of arrival, once the verifications of compliance with the requirements demanded in the call have been carried out.

Application procedure

To apply for aid, the company must first register in www.acelerapyme.es and complete a self-diagnosis test to know your degree of digital maturity. Subsequently, You must request your digital voucher at the Red.es electronic headquarters. The number of employees will be calculated taking into account the average workforce in the last 12 months prior to the date of application for aid.

Under the motto of ‘zero papers’, the company will be able to request aid without providing any documentation. It is enough for the company to authorize Red.es to consult the requirements ex officio and obligations required to obtain beneficiary status, safeguarding transparency and legal security. In addition, there is the figure of the “voluntary representative”, any third party, whether a natural or legal person, duly authorized, can make the request on behalf of the company.

Once it is verified that the company meets the requirements, the digital bonus is granted. The beneficiary can consult at www.acelerapyme.es both the digitalization solutions catalog offered by the Digital Kit program, such as the catalog of digitizing agents.

In this phase, the company must select one or more digitizing agents with which develop solutions that best fit your business needs and also sign the “digitization solutions provision agreement.” Currently, the catalog of digitizing agents is made up of more than 11,200 affiliated agents.

The digitizing agents They are the only ones authorized to sign “digitization solutions provision agreements” with the companies benefiting from the Digital Kit program aid and holders of the digital voucher.

Digital Kit Program

Kit Digital is a Government aid program, managed by Red.es, an entity attached to the Ministry for Digital Transformation and Public Service through the Secretary of State for Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, which is endowed with a budget of 3,067 million euros, financed by the European Union through the Funds NextGenerationEU, within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, the Digital Spain 2026 agenda and the SME Digitalization Plan 2021-2025, and has the objective of digitize SMEs and the self-employed from all productive sectors throughout the national territory. Kit Digital has the participation of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce as a collaborating entity.

To date, The Kit Digital program has granted nearly 550,000 grants nationwide, which is equivalent to more than 2,200 million euros from the Recovery Plan.

For more information about these aids you can call 900 909 001, contact via email [email protected] or on the web www.acelerapyme.es where, furthermore, in the nearest Acelera Pyme office They can receive in-person advice.

Digitizing agents have an exclusive service channel, by phone 900 906 677 or by email [email protected]