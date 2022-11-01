When “Heart stopper” came to Netflix, it was a boom. The series, starring kits Connor Y joe loke, showed Charlie Spring in a somewhat toxic relationship with another classmate from his school; however, the panorama would change when he met Nick Nelson. Although the latter presented himself as heterosexual, the chemistry between the two was instant and their friendly relationship soon became romantic, as a result of Nick declaring himself bisexual.

As expected, thousands of viewers identified with the plot and even hoped that the aforementioned actors would make fiction come true. What the fans never imagined is that it would happen in the least expected way: Connor has revealed that he is bisexual, but has sent a strong message.

(ID) Kit Connor as Nick Nelson and Joe Locker as Charlie Spring. Photo: Netflix

Kit Connor and an awkward revelation

Kit Connor, almost as much as Joe Locke, has been harassed on social networks, around his role in the Netflix production. This is because his followers wanted to know whether or not he was a member of the LGTBIQ + community. The news has become official, but not as everyone expected.

“I’m bisexual. Congratulations on forcing an 18 year old out of the closet. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye,” Connor said in a tweet, with an obvious tone of discomfort.

Kit Connor reveals that he is bisexual. Photo: Twitter capture

As is known, Kit had previously been consulted about his sexual orientation. In that context, he used to comment that, in his perspective, he did not agree with putting labels on people. He thus made it known in an interview for the podcast “Reign With Josh Smith” (via Out Magazine).

“We are still very young. Starting to speculate about our sexuality and pressuring us to come out when we may not be ready… In my case, I feel perfectly safe and comfortable with my sexuality. But I don’t feel the need to, you know, I’m not too into labels and things like that. They don’t bother me too much. I do not feel the need to label myself, and less publicly, “he commented on that occasion.