Gene Simmons from KISS made a cameo in Spy x Family that only the most veteran fans noticed, as he was subtly disguised in a very funny scene.

It all happens in chapter 4, when Anya, Yor and Loid Forger go to Eden Academy to face the entrance exams. At a certain moment an accident occurs with the farm animals and this is when the tribute takes place.

If you didn’t notice, the cow that leads the herd has a very peculiar pattern of spotsas resembles the makeup used by Gene Simmons from KISSwho has already left a mark on Spy x Family.

No wonder he looked so imposing. Image: TV Tokyo.

This brief but funny appearance soon went viral among the community that understood the reference, including the KISS vocalist himself.

Through his Twitter account, KISS’s Gene Simmons shared a screenshot of his Spy x Family cameocausing all kinds of reactions among his followers.

Interestingly, one of the comments on this post featured a collection of cow skulls painted like the band members, making a similar but much more disturbing homage.

KISS’ Gene Simons Made a Cameo in Spy x Family, But the Story Moves On

It is unlikely that we will see this imposing cow again in the future; but the good news is that there are still several chapters to go before it comes to an end.

Total 25 episodes are planned for this first season, where we will see if Twilight manages to get ahead with Operation Strix.

The chapters are released every Saturday and you can see them through Crunchyroll, so you have no excuse to see them.

What did you think of this tribute to the KISS vocalist? Tell us in the comments and follow us on our social networks.