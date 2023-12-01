China deeply admired Henry Kissinger, the strategist behind the historic rapprochement between Beijing and Washington in 1972. He was seen as a trusted interlocutor, extending a welcoming hand as a true “friend of China.” The death of this former US Secretary of State has not gone unnoticed in the Asian giant. State-owned media, including the most hardline outlets, have acknowledged his passing with warmth and respect. Leaders have conveyed their condolences, while ordinary citizens have taken to social media to express their feelings.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s warm condolences to President Joe Biden emphasized Kissinger’s role as a “world-renowned strategist, and an old friend and good friend of the Chinese people.” According to China’s official news agency Xinhua, Xi wrote, “Half a century ago, with an outstanding strategic vision, Kissinger made historic contributions to the normalization of China-US relations, which has not only benefited the two countries, but also changed the world … Kissinger will always be remembered and missed by the Chinese people.”

The former diplomat and security advisor visited China over 100 times during his long life. Kissinger’s final move on the geopolitical chess board was a trip to Beijing in July, where he met with Xi in another effort to thaw icy relations between the two superpowers. “We will never forget our old friend and his historic contribution to Sino-American relations,” Xi said of their meeting.

The final meeting took place in the Diaoyutai residence, where official visitors usually stay. It was the same room where Kissinger secretly met with communist leaders during his first visit to China in 1971. Kissinger was the National Security Advisor to President Richard Nixon, tasked with fostering a closer relationship with China, seen as a potential counterweight to the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

While visiting Pakistan, Kissinger suffered illness and vanished for 48 hours. In reality, he flew to Beijing to negotiate an official visit by Nixon with Zhou Enlai, Mao Zedong’s right-hand man. It would be the first visit by an American president since the establishment of the People’s Republic in 1949. In his momentous book On China (2011), Kissinger wrote, “Confrontation did not make sense for either party — that’s why we were in Beijing.”

Henry Kissinger, US Secretary of State, at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem; September 1, 1975. David Hume Kennerly (Getty Images) Henry Kissinger, National Security Advisor to President Richard Nixon, at the door of Air Force One before a trip to Washington state in 1971. ASSOCIATED PRESS Henry Alfred Kissinger with his brother Walter (11 and 10, respectively) in Germany. Henry’s birth name was Heinz Alfred Kissinger. His family migrated from Germany to London and then to New York in 1938, fleeing Nazi terror. Bettmann (Getty Images) Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger in the Oval Office; February 10, 1971. NIXON LIBRARY (via REUTERS) Henry and Nancy Kissinger in Jerusalem; 1970. David RUBINGER (Getty Images) Nixon and Kissinger leave the Kremlin after signing the ‘Basic Principles of Relations Between the United States of America and the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics’ agreement in Moscow; May 29, 1972. NIXON LIBRARY (via REUTERS) Henry Kissinger and his son David during the Republican Convention in Miami, Florida; in August 1972. ASSOCIATED PRESS West German Chancellor Willy Brandt welcomes Kissinger, who was on his way to Moscow to meet with Soviet officials; undated photo. Bettmann (Getty Images) Henry Kissinger at a screening of ‘The Godfather’ at the St. Regis Hotel in New York; March 14, 1972. WWD (Getty Images) Henry Kissinger accompanies President Gerald Ford during an official visit to Pope Paul VI at the Vatican; June 3, 1975. Charles-Andre HABIB (Getty Images) British Conservative Party leader Margaret Thatcher and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in London; February 1975. Keystone-France (Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images) Kissinger visits the Summer Palace in Beijing, China; undated photo. Bettmann (Getty Image) Henry Kissinger, an avid soccer fan, led the campaign for Pelé to sign with the New York Cosmos. The two men celebrate in a locker room after a 1977 Cosmos match against Ft. Lauderdale. Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and Secretary of State Henry Kissinger during a 1975 meeting in Alexandria for the ‘Sinai II’ negotiations to return Egyptian territories occupied by Israel after the 1967 war. David Hume Kennerly (Getty Images) Protesters interrupt Kissinger’s speech in the US Senate; June 2015. J. Scott Applewhite (AP) Donald Trump greets Kissinger in the White House; October 2017. Kevin Lamarque (REUTERS) Henry Kissinger greets Xi Jinping in Beijing; November 8, 2018. Thomas Peter (AP) Henry Kissinger delivers a speech at the Alfred E. Smith Foundation dinner in New York; October 19, 2023. GREGORY A SHEMITZ (REUTERS)

Another notable passage of On China describes the negotiation of the Shanghai Communiqué in 1972, a pivotal moment in the complex diplomatic context of Taiwan. Beijing considers Taiwan an integral part of its territory, while Washington formally recognizes the Republic of China in Taiwan. The arduous negotiation even quibbled over punctuation. Crafting one concise yet crucial paragraph was an arduous process that consumed two days and nights. It stands as an exemplar of dialectical tightrope-walking: “The United States acknowledges that all Chinese on either side of the Taiwan Strait maintain there is but one China and that Taiwan is a part of China.”

A vital relationship for world peace

In his final meeting with Xi last July, Kissinger evoked the historic 1972 agreement: “Under the current circumstances, it is imperative to maintain the principles established by the Shanghai Communiqué, appreciate the utmost importance China attaches to the one-China principle, and move the relationship in a positive direction… The relationship between our two countries is a matter of world peace and the progress of human society,” China’s official news agency Xinhua cited Kissinger as saying. His visit likely spurred Xi and Biden to meet in San Francisco in November, indicating a recent improvement in relations.

During a dinner with private sector representatives in San Francisco, the Chinese president emphasized the significance of his recent meetings with Kissinger and other Americans. He has expressed that the future of the China-US relationship remains with the people of both nations, particularly the youth, whose energy flourishes through everyday interactions.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang and Foreign Minister Wang Yi also expressed their condolences to the Kissinger family and to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “The Chinese people will remember Henry Kissinger for his sincere devotion and important contribution to China-US relations,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on November 30.

The state-run China Global Television Network (CGTN) highlighted Kissinger’s “important role as a mediator in the rapprochement more than five decades ago.” The hardline Global Times newspaper reported several posts on Weibo, a Chinese social network: “Rest in peace, you are forever a friend of ours” and “History will not forget your name.” But another Weibo post was decidedly gloomy: “Few wise men remain in America — an era has come to an end.”

Kissinger said it was an “honor” that Nixon asked him to go to Beijing and rebuild the relationship. Over the years, I have developed a special connection with the country. “Like many visitors over the centuries, I have come to admire the Chinese people, their resilience, their subtlety, their sense of family and the culture they represent.”

