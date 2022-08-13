Ex-Secretary of State Kissinger says US is on the brink of war with Russia and China

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said that the US is on the brink of war with Russia and China. He said this in an interview with the newspaper The Wall Street Journal.

As Kissinger noted, part of the responsibility for the possible development of events lies with Washington. All that the American authorities can do in this situation is “not to escalate tension, but to look for options” to resolve the situation, he said.

We are on the verge of war with Russia and China on issues that we have partially created without any idea of ​​how it will end or where it should lead. Henry KissingerFormer US Secretary of State

The former secretary of state also touched upon the topic of the conflict in Ukraine. According to him, he used to be of the opinion that the “best role” for this country would be “something like Finland”, which is not part of NATO. However, against the background of the special operation, Kissinger changed his point of view. At the moment, he believes that Ukraine should now be treated as a member of NATO, “one way or another, officially or not.”

Kissinger has already warned of the danger of a confrontation with China

In July, Kissinger said that a state of constant confrontation would not lead to success in US relations with China. According to the politician, Washington’s main task is not to allow China or any other country to become a “world hegemon.” “But this cannot be achieved through constant confrontation,” he said.

Related materials:

At the same time, The Wall Street Journal reported that amid the Ukrainian crisis, Russia and China entered into a struggle with the United States to strengthen ties with the global South. According to the publication, the Russian government, amid the deterioration of “traditional relations between East and West,” decided to build new ties along the “North-South” axis. Moscow has chosen Beijing as its “key ally”, which has “worked along this axis for years, generously trading and investing in (countries of) Asia, Latin America and Africa.”

Later, Chinese Consul General in Belfast Zhang Meifang noted that in the event of a conflict with Russia and China, the United States would be defeated. When superpowers choose to oppose each other rather than cooperate, she said, all sides lose out. “And I really mean everyone! Even those who consider themselves stronger. Significant loss! Every time! Guaranteed for all times!” she clarified.

Experts observe the aggravation of the situation in the world

Earlier, the desire of American politicians for a cold war with China and Russia was stated by The Washington Post columnist Katrina vanden Heuvel. According to her, the “frantic obsession” with this idea reached new heights after the escalation around Taiwan. She called the Cold War a comfort zone for the United States, but she also questioned whether the conflict would provide Americans with genuine security.

Related materials:

The Telegraph columnist Roger Bootle called the armed conflict that could flare up between China and the United States over Taiwan an economic and military nightmare for the whole world. Thus, Taiwan accounts for 15 percent of world exports of goods, including electronics and semiconductors. Therefore, if Beijing manages to blockade the island, this will be another blow to the economy of the whole world due to the disruption of global and regional supply chains, Bootle is sure.

Political scientist Konstantin Kalachev said that the situation in the world is really getting worse. “Last time it ended with a détente of international tension, although it is clear that at the moment we are up to détente, like the moon,” he said. In his opinion, the Third World War could start in the event of the use of nuclear weapons, as well as the creation of large coalitions.