Former Secretary of State Kissinger predicted armed conflict between the US and China

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said that tensions between Washington and Beijing could escalate into an armed conflict. This is reported TASS with reference to The Wall Street Journal.

“I believe that China, given the power it has, is a dangerous potential adversary. [США] <...> We have two societies with global historical views, but different cultures that compete with each other,” he said.

Kissinger stressed that a “problem” in the South China Sea could serve as a reason for the conflict. In his opinion, if the parties do not find ways to resolve “on the principle of freedom of the high seas”, then clashes cannot be avoided.

The former US Secretary of State believes that a possible conflict between Beijing and Washington, given the current weapons, could threaten “the destruction of civilization.”

Kissinger called on the parties to dialogue “in which they would agree that they have the most dangerous means in the world.” According to him, the United States and China should conduct their policies “in such a way as to reduce [вероятность] military conflict.”

Earlier, Kissinger called the United States and China the main threat to the world and the very existence of mankind, as they headed for conflict with each other. He expressed the hope that in the event of a meeting of leaders of countries, instead of listing claims, the American president would say: “Mr. [КНР], the two main threats to the world right now are the two of us. In the sense that we have the ability to destroy humanity. I think we should agree that we will try to avoid such a situation,” Kissinger said.