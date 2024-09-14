September 14, 1974

CARAMBOLA OF AIRCRAFTAn unusual event occurred when three planes collided. The accident occurred when a mechanic was “cracking” a plane without securing it and started the engine without mooring or taking precautions, starting a crazy race that ended after colliding with two other planes that were parked. The material damages were conservatively estimated at 170 thousand pesos. The plane was at the Guamúchil airport when the accident occurred. The name of the irresponsible mechanic was not provided.

Kissinger is being held accountable. Washington. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger “must be held accountable to the people and Congress for having been the author of Chile policy” during the government of the late President Salvador Allende, according to a request from the Democratic congressman who denounced alleged CIA activities in Chile. Democratic Representative Michael Harring proposed that Congress study the possibility of submitting to the Justice Department the texts of statements by State Department officials on Chile to determine whether there was perjury. Speaking at a press conference, Harrington said that the CIA must put an end to its covert and paramilitary activities, otherwise it will deserve all the discredit that is coming to it. He alleged that the so-called “Committee of 40,” chaired by Kissinger, had authorized up to 11 million dollars to finance secret CIA activities in Chile between 1962 and 1973. Harrington’s accusation became known a few days ago and he made public the letters he sent on July 1 to the presidents of the Senate and House Foreign Policy Committees, William Fulbright and Thomas Morgan. He reiterated that he had reached the conclusion that the CIA had subverted the Allende government after having the opportunity to read the secret CIA testimony.

FIRST BORN OF CENOBIO AND CHAYITOMr. Cenobio Valdez, technical director of El Debate de Culiacán, and his wife, the young Mrs. Chayito de Valdez, made their debut as parents with the birth of their first heiress. A beautiful, healthy and plump child was the gift that heaven sent to the Valdez couple, who are indebted to life for the happiness that this sweet event has brought them. The future queen greeted life on the 12th, and the honor of welcoming her corresponds to Dr. Eliseo Lugo.

September 14, 1999

Drug dealers overtake the armyBrigadier General Daniel Estrada acknowledged that the Mexican Army is at a disadvantage against drug trafficking due to the enormous economic power it wields. Despite the intense and ongoing struggle to combat drug cultivation in the region, which to date results in the destruction of 50 marijuana plantations a day, the commander of the 89th Infantry Battalion admitted that it is difficult to combat drug trafficking. The military chief stressed that the support of more military resources is needed.

35 YEARS INVOLVED IN ACTEAL. Mexico City A judge sentenced 24 people accused of massacring 45 indigenous people in a village in Chiapas in December 1997 to 35 years in prison. Among those sentenced was the mayor of a municipality near the site of the massacre, identified as Jacinto Arias. The charges were for aggravated homicide, aggravated injuries, and illegal possession of weapons for the exclusive use of the Mexican Armed Forces. Twenty of them, all indigenous, were also sentenced to 35 years by the same judge last July.

