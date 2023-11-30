From Kissinger’s death to the war in Israel: the unbridled ideological and cultural drift of the Left

A symbolic day, a new era opens or what will remain of it in a few decades. Kissinger dies today, US power changes direction with presidential personalism on the horizon which marks a variant (not a crack) in representative democracies but not in the idea of ​​Western democracy.

If democracy is only Western (few countries in the world and all in the so-called free world), then democracy can only be Western. It doesn’t have just one formula, it has many. In its various formulas it is moving towards a personalization of the executive (theory of the strong executive on which the premiership suggested by the Italian right in power, a limping project, climbs). A phenomenon that already had its roots in the French formulas, in the German chancellorship and found the liberals of all Western countries at ease.

As always, it will happen this time too in Italy, the left will sit on the seats that the right has prepared, without getting their hands dirty. The latest primaries can be defined as an embryo of a premiership (ignoring the votes of a democratic-representative mechanism of the circles to give a nameless mass the right to vote isn’t populism more premiership combined? Let’s imagine when this will be within their reach even in the institutions. Do you think they will give up?) But the stifled debate of the exponents of left-wing culture is in turn suffocating the entire Italian political debate.

The PD is in an unbridled ideological and cultural driftthe ignorance with which they want to re-establish the Parnassus of the values ​​that they themselves have already thrown down would be endearing if it weren’t so squalid in intentions (a class of politicians, journalists and commentators who only want to get paid for a living by writing TV articles -books, and live on rights thanks to the lobby that allows a handful of publishers to maintain all this, essentially).

In the end, Israel: the subtle difference between anti-Zionism and anti-Semitism that allows them to be able to attack Israel and even celebrate October 7th is the fig leaf of ignorance with which today the left in Italy (and, alas, also in the world) sides in favor of a heinous project like Hamas. Which is not Palestine but a group of people who understood (like the Libyans decades ago) how to become billionaires by waving the flag of Arab fundamentalism.

Convenient scapegoat for all the Arab monarchies (there is not a single democracy in the Arab Middle East, so to speak) which anesthetize and relegate the insurrectionary drive of the Arab proletariat under the hat of Muslim redemption, to which every poor person in the world relies as was the (desperate) hope of the poor Christian and Catholic classes in past centuries.

As a historical retaliation, they forget that only Craxi and Andreotti defended the PLO and the Arabs, sometimes even opposing the USA (useless to remember Sigonella now). And in Latin America only Craxi he embodied internationalism in solidarity with the parties of the (true and suffering) left. While the young PCI leaders who would one day found meaningless bushes went dancing at Cubaalways and only siding in favor of Sovietism, imagining themselves as followers of Gramsci in the Caribbean sun that colored the pallor of their fearfulness brown. And if anyone cannot define today’s left, I refer you to Rampini’s essay on the suicide of Europe: the meaning of guilt made to the system as a lever to gain power, co-opting all the media and inventing minorities to ride their rise.

Due to this strange (pre-apocalyptic) mechanism, every majority today goes to government to right the alleged wrongs not of minorities but of small communities that claim the right to be a minority and put their rights before those of all the rest of the minorities. They claim the right to be modernity, committing the intellectual error with perhaps the most consequences. That of thinking that modernity is progress, while it is only a color of it.

