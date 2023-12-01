Mario Draghi heir of Henry Kissinger

To Henry Kissinger, who died at the age of 100, who lived, to the end, in the international political arena, according to many people, it certainly cannot be attributed to the well-known aphorism found on a fragment of the ancient Greek playwright Menander (Μένανδρος, 342 BC – approximately 291 BC) for which “he who is dear to God dies young”.



The elderly diplomat, of Ashkenazi Jewish origins, is famous for the phrase: “Power is the ultimate aphrodisiac,” which would seem to mimic Giulio Andreotti’s famous saying: “Power wears out those who don’t have it”. The legacy of Machiavelli from overseas it will clearly be the continuation of his globalist, ultraliberal, globalist, cynical and unscrupulous project, very pragmatic for American interests and those of the Zionist faction of his people, which he has carried forward, throughout his long political history, also through supranational bodies, such as the Bilderberg Group and the Trilateral, both founded by him and David Rockefeller .

Finally, he worked through the Kissinger Foundation, through whose sliding door all the most important political and economic leaders on the planet passed. Was he an evil genius? The world that we see passes quickly, from the post-war period to today, in its planned socio-political and financial evolution it is mainly the result of his globalist, unilateral vision of the world.

His skilled skills as a strategist and diplomat made him one of the main architects of American foreign and power policy during the 1970s and one of the most influential advisors of the following decades, until his last institutional trip, made just four months ago, to China, where he was welcomed “as a great friend” of the country by Xi Jinping.

Kissinger stood out for his particular position on the conflict in Ukraine, branding the West’s decision to offer Kiev an opening in NATO as “a grave mistake” that led to the war in the first place. The details of the treaty that should have been signed in Turkey, between Zelensky and Putin, in spring 2022, which the leader of the Ukrainian majority party “Servant of the People”, David Arakhamia, spoke about publicly, exactly reflected Kissinger’s indications .

Last year, Kissinger suggested that lUkraine should have renounced its claims to Crimea and left full autonomy to the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. Incidentally, today they have become Russian territories. The idea of ​​negotiation, as proposed by the “grand old man”, is supported, in a low voice, by Kiev and the West, only now that Zelensky’s war seems destined to end.

L’a skilled strategist can be recognized, for better or for worse, by his political vision, in the medium and long term. This particular instinct was also his, who repeated: “Russia as a state must not be destroyed, because the objective must be to return to the historical course by which Russia is part of the European system. Russia must play an important role According to Kissinger, the future structure of international balances will depend on all of this.

Always with a view to a defeat on the horizon for the Ukrainian regime, the Reuters agency of 11/29/2023 wrote that US financing for arms to Ukraine has flowed into Pennsylvania, Arizona and Texas, considered as states in the balance and, probably decisive, in view of next year’s presidential elections.

We add that the American newspaper, titled “Politico” on the same day, admits that Western sanctions, imposed against Russia, have proven their futility. And he continues, providing the surprising news that, in 2022, when a significant part of them had come into force, Russia has surpassed Germany in terms of gross domestic product, for the first time in history.

On November 24, the European satellite Sentinel-1 tried to take an image of Sevastopol within radar range – only to have a surprise await it. The Sentinel is equipped with a radar that allows it to form an image of the Earth’s surface even in conditions of interference. This radar operates at a frequency of 5.405 GHz. NoThis is not interference due to the operation of one or more radars, but rather the result of the operation of an electronic warfare complex, which disturbs the radar frequency with counter-interference, over a huge area. Of course, this will not prevent optical monitoring, but the ability to “turn off” satellite radars is worth a lot. The Russians managed to blind the Western satellite reconciliation.

These are all signs that indicate how much The United States and the European Union are not sailing in calm waters, especially if we also think about the progress of the war in the Middle East, which is about to trigger reactions from very powerful countries, such as Iran. In 2024, Europe, like the United States, will see elections with an uncertain outcome, starting from a fragile economy and various social tensions. It cannot be ruled out that, as some observers hypothesize, Mario Draghi is being prepared for a top position at the EUso as to collect the liberal-globalist scepter of Henry Kissinger, with whom he shares undoubtedly important personal characteristics.

