Kissinger admitted that the United States promised Gorbachev not to expand NATO to the East, but only verbally

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger acknowledged that the United States had promised Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev not to expand NATO to the East, but only verbally. He spoke about this during a conversation with Russian pranksters Vovan (Vladimir Kuznetsov) and Lexus (Alexey Stolyarov). Video published TV channel “Star”.

According to the politician, there was no formal commitment fixed in written agreements, it was a personal promise of the then head of the State Department, James Baker.

“I know it’s true, but it’s never been written down. So we are right to say that there was no formal commitment,” Kissinger said.

Earlier, the former US Secretary of State said that European countries oppose Ukraine’s accession to NATO. The politician added that opponents of Ukraine’s entry into the alliance explained that this “issue requires careful study.”