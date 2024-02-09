“Kissing stuff Perugina!” Elena Cecchettin, Giulia's sister, comments on the text recited at Sanremo 2024, by the guys from Mare Fuori

On the evening of Wednesday 7 February, Amadeus chose to let the protagonists of the Rai series, Mare Fuori, speak. They staged a monologue, which talks about violence against women. I didn't like these words at all Elena Cecchettin.

Her 22-year-old sister, Giulia Cecchettin, lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, during an evening they had to spend choosing her daughter's dress degree. Unfortunately the girl never made it to this important event, because she passed away 5 days before.

During the second evening of the Festival, the host himself decided to invite the boys from the cast of Sea Outside. The latter spoke precisely about violence against women, reciting a text by Matteo Bussola. Everyone took turns speaking together.

Only a few hours later many commented on this moment, but many did not like it at all choice of the text. Among these there is also Elena Cecchettin, who in one history published on his Instagram profile, he chose to comment on this moment.

Elena Cecchettin's comment on the text read by the Mare Fuori kids

The actors arrived on the Ariston stage to describe eight words from the glossary of love, which are: listen, welcome, accept, learn, truth, alongside, together and not. Elena Cecchettin after hearing all this, in a story on her Instagram profile, wrote:

CREDIT: RAI The phrases heard yesterday on that stage are the stuff of Perugian kisses. And above all: they are phrases about love. But love has nothing to do with male violence against women.

Furthermore, Giulia Cecchettin's sister, in commenting on this moment, so “useless” for her, chose to share in that same story, the reflection of Carlotta Vagnoliin which it was written: “The victims of feminicide and the 13 survivors make little of a scene steeped in pickwashing. Seriously couldn't we have done better?”