Warum wir überhaupt küssen, ist selbst unseren auf dem oralen Gebiet bewanderten Wissenschaftlern ein Rätsel. Offenbar ist es nicht allein darauf zurückzuführen, dass manche Muttertiere ihre Jungen in der Natur von Mund zu Mund oder auch Schnabel zu Schnabel füttern. Allerdings küssen sich Tiere auch einfach mal so, Schimpansen zum Beispiel. Oder der Küssende Gurami, ein ziemlich großer, in Südostasien weit verbreiteter Süßwasserfisch.

15 Küsse für ein Glas Wein

Amerikanische Forscher von den Universitäten in Indiana und Nevada haben 2016 herausgefunden, dass nicht etwa eine Mehrheit auf der Welt gerne küsst, viele Völker finden den Kontakt von Lippen sogar „eklig“. Daher lautet die Theorie des Autors der Studie, William Jankowiak: Mit dem Küssen angefangen haben zuerst die, die es sich leisten konnten, bevor es die breite Masse den – aus welchem Grund auch immer – privilegierteren Schichten dann einfach nachgemacht hat.

Traditional Maori welcome ritual: Angela Merkel is greeted by a tribal elder in 2014 by pressing their noses together. dpa

Despite all possible reservations, Mother Nature has made it so that kissing is good for us: because we exchange germs that mobilize the body’s own defenses and thus, like after a vaccination, strengthen our immune system; because it raises blood pressure and increases the pulse rate, both of which are good for high blood pressure; because it reduces stress hormones; because we tense 30 facial muscles, which is good for the complexion and also protects against wrinkles (not all of them in the end); because it releases dopamine, serotonin and oxytocin, i.e. happiness hormones; because it generally increases our self-esteem, because not everyone is kissed just like that; and because an intense kiss burns up to 15 calories, so that a glass of wine would be offset by 15 kisses.

Estimated 100,000 kisses in a lifetime

If you take a look at the website of the Robert Koch Institute in Berlin, some people will start to wonder again. All kinds of sexually transmitted diseases can also be transmitted orally, for example gonorrhea, also known colloquially as the clap, and syphilis. And of course two of the viral diseases that have been keeping us very busy recently: Corona (when exchanging respiratory secretions contaminated with viruses) and monkeypox – neither of which are sexually transmitted diseases in the strict sense. You are also not safe from the dangerous hospital germs, the methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus strains, or MRSA for short, when kissing if the other person has them in their mouth. But should that mean you should avoid kissing altogether? It is better to exercise a healthy degree of caution!