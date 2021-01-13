Last Tuesday, January 12, Netflix shared a list of all the movies that will arrive on its platform throughout this 2021. Among the most prominent titles is The kissing booth 3.

The franchise starring Joey king and Jacob Elordi caused a stir among fans with his first two installments. However, the third part will be the last of the entire saga.

This information was obtained in the teaser that the streaming giant shared, when actress Joey King commented on the film. “I like to see an incredible story come to an end.”

The phrase was completed by Lana Condor, whose film, ‘To all the boys: forever’, will also have its outcome in 2021 with the third installment. “Great! This I was going to tell you ”, explained the artist.

Let’s remember that The Kissing Stand 2 surprised everyone with the great reception it had after its launch. With the confirmation of part three, the franchise has become Netflix’s first original trilogy.

The kissing booth 3 It will cast Joey King (Elle), Jacob Elordi (Noah), Joel Courtney (Lee), Taylor Zkhar Perez (Marco) and Maisie Richardson-Sellers (Chloe).

What is The Kissing Stand about?

Elle evans is a 16-year-old high school student who has tried to be kissed without success. To achieve a fundraiser, the protagonist and her best friend Lee decide to put up a kissing booth without imagining that he would end up touching her Noah, the most handsome and popular boy in his school.