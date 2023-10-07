

In Riyadh (AFP)

Abha stopped Al-Nasr’s uprising, temporarily depriving them of their promotion to second place, when they forced them to a 2-2 draw, at the “First Park” stadium in Riyadh, in the ninth stage of the Saudi Football League.

Al-Ahly regained its balance by winning the “derby” against its neighbor and host, Al-Ittihad, the defending champion, 1-0, and deprived it of regaining the lead, even temporarily, from Al-Taawoun, which won over Al-Taei 3-0 at the opening of the stage.

In the first match, Al-Nasr lost its lead with two goals scored by Portuguese Otavio Edmilson (3) and Brazilian Anderson Talisca (28), as Tunisian Saad Baqir reduced the difference before the end of the first half (36 from a penalty kick), then Cameroonian Carl Toko Ekambi scored the fatal equalizer in the match. The fourth minute of stoppage time.

Al-Nasr was pleased with its seventh consecutive victory since its losses in the first and second stages, and rising to second place, albeit temporarily, but Abha snatched a valuable point with which it stopped its four consecutive defeats, and achieved the first draw this season in exchange for two wins and six defeats, and Al-Nasr raised its score to 19 points and rose to the Third place, while Abha raised its score to 7 points in fifteenth place.

In the second, Ivorian international midfielder Franck Kessie led Al-Ahly to victory over its traditional rival, Al-Ittihad, with a goal he scored in the 31st minute at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah.

Al-Ahly returned to winning ways after a loss and a draw, achieving its sixth victory this season, raising its score to 19 points in fifth place, on goal difference behind Al-Ittihad, which fell to fourth place with its second loss this season, and its failure to win for the second match in a row, after stumbling against its host Al-Fayhaa. negatively in the last stage.

