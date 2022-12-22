Father Rupnik scandal, the abuse of nuns and the mystery of excommunication

A new scandal makes the Vatican. Father Rupnik is accused by nine nuns Of abuse. The fuss raised around the parable of Father Marko Ivan Rupnik, 68, is destined to grow Jesuit cultured and charismatic, among the artists Christians most celebrated, author – we read in the Corriere della Sera – of mosaics of the Redemptoris Mater Chapel in the Vatican Apostolic Palace and others throughout the worldestimated since Dad. An exemplary case of a unspoken themein the Church, even more than the pedophilia: the psychological abuseof power, spiritual and sexual committed by the priests on nuns. But so far the Vatican is silent, also because the story touches Pope Francis himself, due to one excommunication declared and then withdrawn from the former Holy Office within a short time a month.

A religiousinterviewed by the newspaper Domani, claims that “the Church and the Jesuit order they were aware of the facts since 1994». Talk – continues the Corriere – of manipulations by Rupnik: “The first time he kissed me on the mouth telling me that in this way he kissed the altar where he celebrated the Eucharist, because with me he could experience sex as an expression of God’s love”. And he cites the request “to have threesomes with another sister” in the “image of the Trinity”. The auxiliary bishop of Rome Daniele Libanori – a Jesuit, sent to investigate Ljubljana — wrote about “shocking testimonies. The Church and all of us we want the truth“.

