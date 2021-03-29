Ex-President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff protested Saturday’s recent attempt by his former boss to gloss over the story of the storm on the Capitol.

New York – Donald Trump defended participants in the storm on the US Capitol last week. He said on Fox News that his followers “hugged” and “kissed” police officers and presented “zero threat” despite the widespread violence. Now Trump’s former chief of staff has spoken out. Mick Mulvaney, who resigned as Trump’s special envoy for Northern Ireland after the terrifying scenes at the Capitol, cited Trump’s comments on CNN “Obviously wrong.”

Mick Mulvaney: “It is not correct to say that there was no risk”

“I was surprised by what the President said. Of course there were also people who behaved well. But there were also people who did not behave correctly at all. To claim that everything was fine, that there was no risk – that is obviously wrong. People died, other people were seriously injured, “said Mulvaney CNN presenter Pamela Brown in the “Newsroom” program. “It is not correct to say that there was no risk, I don’t know how to say that when people have been killed,” he added.

Mulvaney was one of a handful of senior officials who stepped down in the January 6 riot, including former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and former Trump deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger.

Donald Trump saw “zero threat” in the storm on the Capitol

Trump tried to rewrite parts of the history of the Capitol attack last Thursday. He himself had probably started the riot with a heated speech. In this he had repeatedly claimed that the 2020 election had been stolen from him. To date, however, there is no evidence of fraud. Even so, Trump and his conservative allies still speak of a stolen election.

Donald Trump described the incidents of the storm on the Capitol on Thursday night on Fox News: “There was no threat, right from the start, zero threat. Sure, they shouldn’t have gone in there. Some of them just went in and hugged and kissed the police and security guards. They had a great relationship. ”

Trump’s statements had caused a lot of displeasure. Five people were killed in the storm on the Capitol, including a police officer. In addition, more than 100 police officers were injured. Mulvaney made opposite, however CNN clear that he would still vote for Trump if he ran again. He admitted, however, that if he ran again, Trump would likely have to answer for the events of January 6th. (dp)

