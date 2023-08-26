the case

“Rubiales, in the eyes of the government, of the Spanish club and of the champions themselves, was not up to the situation, today he didn’t do what he should have done. Instead of calming the climate, the assembly revived the controversy. The government intends to act. Rubiales’ journey is over: we will suspend him from his duties”. This was stated by Víctor Francos, president of the Superior Council of Sport, speaking on behalf of the government after the scandal of the kiss of the president of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales to the player Jennifer Hermoso. “This must be the Me Too of Spanish sport. Even if I’m not to blame, I apologize to the players. They didn’t deserve it.”



01:43