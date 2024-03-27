The prosecutor's office of the national court of the Audiencia Nacional has requested a sentence of 2 and a half years in prison for the former president of the Football Federation Luis Rubiales, for the stolen kiss and subsequent intimidation of the Spanish women's national footballer Jennifer Hermoso. According to prosecutor Marta Durantes, the kiss given by Rubiales to Hermoso during the awards ceremony of the Women's Football World Cup on 23 August and the subsequent pressure for the footballer to declare that it had been permitted constitute a crime of sexual assault and one of coercion. The prosecutor's office reports this in the provision, cited by the Iberian media.

The prosecutor also requests a sentence of one and a half years in prison for coercion for the sporting director of the men's national team, Albert Luque, for the former coach of the women's selection, Jorge Vilda and for the former marketing manager of the Football Federation, Ruben Rivera.

“The situation of coercion of the accused towards Hermoso ended when the accused Luis Manuel Rubiales Bejart was provisionally suspended by FIFA on 26 August 2023,” the prosecution reports in its request. «The facts described caused Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes to experience a situation of anxiety and intense stress that lasted for several months».