The video caught the kiss of TV presenter and blogger Ida Galich with humorist Timur Batrutdinov. The stars kissed on the lips on the air of the seventh edition of the show “Avatar” on NTV.

In one of the issues that came out earlier, Galich promised to kiss the showman if the option she named turned out to be true – the TV presenter suggested that the singer Lyusya Chebotina was hiding under the mask of Mary Poppins, which was later confirmed.

In the new issue, the rest of the judges reminded the blogger of her promise. “What about the kiss? Is the battery dead between you? – asked the performer Sergey Lazarev.

Galich at first tried to resist, but in the end she kissed Batrutdinov on the lips. Lazarev, however, was dissatisfied with the kiss and called it a “baby smack”.

Earlier, blogger Anastasia Ivleeva and her ex-husband Eldzhey kissed on stage and got on video. The couple is officially divorced.