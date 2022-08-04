TJ-RS decided to annul the judgment that arrested 2 members of the nightclub and 2 musicians from the band Gurizada Fandangueira

The 4 accused of the Kiss nightclub fire left the prison on Wednesday night (3.Aug.2022). The release is the result of the annulment of the judgment, decided by the TJ-RS (Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul) on the same day.

The case took place in the early hours of January 27, 2013, in Santa Maria, in the Central Region of Rio Grande do Sul. It left 242 dead and 636 injured – most of them young students aged 17 to 30, residents of the city.

The first to leave the prison were Luciano Bonilha Leão and Marcelo Jesus dos Santos, producer and musician of the band Gurizada Fandangueira, who performed on the day of the fire. The duo was in the São Vicente do Sul State Prison. Luciano told journalists that they are not murderers, but victims of an attempt at revenge.

Shortly afterwards, Mauro Hoffmann and Elissandro Spohr, partners at Kiss, left the Canoas State Penitentiary.

The 4 were convicted in December 2021.

ANNULMENT

On Wednesday (03.Aug), the TJ-RS welcomed some of the resources that the defenses used to question the result of the jury in the case.

The vote took place with 2 judges, José Conrado Kurtz de Souza and Jayme Weingartner Neto, voting in favor of annulling the jury and 1, Manuel José Martinez Lucas –chairman of the session–, against. The decision can be appealed.

“The acts performed were atypical. Current rules were not complied with. They were not complied with in the drawing of an excessive number of jurors, and they were not complied with in the holding of three draws, the last one being flagrantly outside the legal deadline, less than 10 working days from the date of the opening of the session”, said Weingartner Neto when justifying the decision.

The annulment of the sentence guaranteed the release of the defendants. The date for a new jury will be set.

CONVICTION

On December 10, 2021, the Porto Alegre Jury Court convicted the 4 involved in the nightclub fire of simple homicide with eventual intent. The sentences range from 18 to 22 years.

Before reaching the Judiciary, the case was analyzed by the Civil Police and the MPF (Federal Public Ministry).

The defendants’ defenses pointed to nullities in the process and in the ceremony. They also considered that the decision of the jurors is contrary to the evidence in the case file and that, therefore, they need to resize the penalties imposed.