Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/07/2024 – 20:11

Demolition began on Wednesday, the 10th, on the property where the Kiss nightclub was located, in the city of Santa Maria, Rio Grande do Sul. The site was the scene of a fire that killed 242 people and left 636 injured, in the early hours of January 27, 2013.

The fire started after a pyrotechnic device was lit by members of the band playing that night and reached the flammable foam covering the walls and ceiling of the nightclub. Most of the victims were college students between the ages of 17 and 30. Four defendants are responsible for the deaths, but the case is not yet over. A memorial will be built on the site of the building in honor of the victims of the fire.

A ceremony to mark the start of the demolition was held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, in the rain and temperatures of 6°C, in the parking lot of a supermarket across from the nightclub building. First, a letter written by the president of the Association of Relatives of Victims and Survivors of the Santa Maria Tragedy, Gabriel Barros, was read.

The text was written as if the nightclub were demonstrating: “I know that my presence often brought back extremely unpleasant memories. Little by little, my facade became a mural and my presence became a symbol of the fight for a fair and safe future for all of us,” says an excerpt.

Then, the architects and engineers responsible for the project gave speeches. The architect from São Paulo, Felipe Zene Motta, is the author of the project, selected from among 121 participants in a competition held in 2018. “The idea is to continue being a hard façade, a very powerful façade, with symbolism, so that people continue to look at it and remember it, no matter how hard it is,” he said.

Next, it was the turn of authorities from the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the municipality of Santa Maria to give speeches. A plaque was unveiled in honor of the three former presidents of the association of victims of the fire. To close the ceremony, family members of the 242 dead stood in front of the nightclub and released the same number of white balloons, each representing a victim.

At 10:20 am, in the first effective demolition action, the nightclub sign was removed.

The works will last eight months, will be carried out by Incorporadora Farroupilha, from Triunfo, which won the bid, and will cost R$4,870,004.68. A fund from the Public Ministry of Rio Grande do Sul will pay

R$ 4 million, and the remainder will go to the city of Santa Maria.

In the space, in an area of ​​383 m2, three rooms will be built: an auditorium with capacity for 142 people, a multipurpose room and a room that will serve as the headquarters of the victims’ association. In the center there will be a circular garden with 242 wooden pillars around it. Each one will have the name of a victim of the fire and a flower stand.

Process

Four people are accused of the deaths and were convicted of simple homicide with eventual intent, in a jury trial that lasted ten days, in December 2021. Businessman Elissandro Callegaro Spohr, partner of the nightclub, was sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison; businessman Mauro Londero Hoffmann, partner of the nightclub, was sentenced to 19 years and six months in prison; Marcelo de Jesus dos Santos, lead singer of the band Gurizada Fandangueira, who sang at the nightclub on the night of the tragedy and who raised the pyrotechnic device that started the fire, was sentenced to 18 years in prison; and Luciano Augusto Bonilha Leão, producer who bought and set off the fireworks, was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

In August 2022, the Court of Justice of Rio Grande do Sul annulled the trial, alleging irregularities in the selection of jurors and in the questions prepared and an alleged change in the accusation in the reply, which is not permitted. This annulment was upheld by the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) in September 2023.

On May 2, the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) asked the Supreme Federal Court to reinstate the conviction of the four defendants. For the PGR, the listed nullities did not cause any harm to the defendants.