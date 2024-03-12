Nippon Shock Editions announces the arrival of one Variant Cover for volume 1 of the Full Color edition of KISS ME LICIA – LOVE ME KNIGHT. This very particular gold-colored cover will be presented during the ROMICS 2024to be held from 4 to 7 April.

We can purchase it at introductory price of €15.00 exclusively at the publishing house stand during the Roman event or through theirs official sitewill therefore not be distributed in other ways.

Let's find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

KISS ME LICIA GOLD VARIANT EDITION for the ROMICS 04/07 April 2024 Exactly 25 years ago, on March 11, 1999, sensei Kaoru Tada left us. Extremely popular and loved by all her fans, she had a unique and highly expressive trait. She gave us wonderful stories, and for this reason we are happy to be able to publish her most famous manga “Ai Shite Naito” in a new color version!!” Nippon Shock Edizioni, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the death of sensei Tada and the 40th anniversary of the manga, has decided to present at the next Romics, in addition to the normal version, also a VARIANT version of Volume 1, with an alternative and NOBILIZED cover in GOLD. The Variant will NOT be distributed in bookstores but will be purchasable ONLY and exclusively at the Nippon Shock Edizioni stand, or already bookable, like Volume 1 Normal, in the shop, “manga” section of Nippon Shock Edizioni (https://www.nipponshock.com/ shop/manga). Volume 1, of the seven that make up the lucky love story of the protagonists, between musical notes and dorayaki, will be previewed at the next ROMICS which will take place from 4 to 7 April, and will then be available in comic shops starting from the second half of April. The format of the volume, to give greater qualitative depth to the color plates, will be A5 (14.8cm x 21cm).

Source: Nippon Shock Editions