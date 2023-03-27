There was a lot of talk about the kiss that took place between Lorella Cuccarini and the dancer Emanuel Lo during the last episode of Friends aired last Saturday. During the performance for the gauntlet between the professors, the couple performed a sultry song of mine. The performance took place on a sofa in the center of the studio and at the end Lorella Cuccarini let herself go and kissed the dancer Emanuel who is busy with Georgia.

The thought immediately went to her. Many have wondered how the fresh singer-songwriter participating in the San Remo Festival. The answer obviously came from social media. “This thing about the glove is getting a little out of hand. But you are so good that one can only applaud you” – wrote Giorgia on Instagram.

The kiss literally drove the web crazy. Also Maria DeFilippi she joked that if she felt calm about Silvio, Lorella’s husband, she didn’t know if the hip hop teacher had warned her partner. Emanuel made fun of saying that he would have told her that her conductor had forced him. To reassure everyone Lorella wrote on Instagram:

“On Mina’s birthday we wanted to give you a fiery glove to the tune of ‘Feline Thrill’. For the record, don’t worry, Giorgia and Silvio had fun” – Lorella clarified.

In short, no problem for what remains of a scenic kiss given to conclude the performance in the best possible way. In fact, even from home, the comments that arrived were more than positive for the pair of teachers nicknamed CuccaLo.

Bacio Cuccarini-Emanuel Lo which was not enough for him to win last night’s test given that the teacher’s glove in the second episode was won by the Todarisas who are now on a par with the ZerbiCele.