



They are being hard for the family Mägo de Oz. After the death of his former violinist Fernando Ponce de León, last October at the age of 59, now we have to regret that of the former keyboardist and accordionist Kiskilla, at 58.

Sergio Cisneros Anguita has died this Friday, March 7 after years of fighting an obstructive pulmonary disease that led him to retire from the stages in 2021.

“Our dear friend has stopped suffering and is finally where there is no pain,” they write on the group’s social networks. «These days in Madrid does not stop raining and it is that even the sky cries its loss. It has been an honor to share with you the road of yellow tiles, ”they add. “Speean and see a last concert for when we arrive,” they say goodbye.