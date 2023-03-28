Home page World

From: Nadja Pohr

Split

The female orca Kiska lived in the theme park “Marineland” for around 40 years – lonely and trapped in a concrete tank. (Stock Photo) © Randy Risling/Toronto Star

The female orca Kiska lived alone for around 40 years in a concrete tank in the “Marineland” theme park. Now the whale has died and animal rights activists are shocked.

Ontario (Canada) – Orcas, also known as killer whales, are highly intelligent, adaptable and communicative animals. They are also relentless hunters, as evidenced by researchers’ footage. Due to these characteristics, the impressive creatures are also kept in some ocean parks, where they are taught various tricks. For the orcas, however, such a life is not fulfilling, animal rights activists criticize again and again. After all, they are used to the vastness of the sea and should therefore not live in a pool that is much too small.

The killer whales are usually caught at a young age and then transferred to the zoos. The same fate befell the female orca Kiska. The whale was caught in the Atlantic near Iceland in 1979 and then housed at a theme park in eastern Canada. At an estimated age of almost 50 years, Kiska has now died alone.

Known as the “world’s loneliest orca,” Kiska lived in captivity for 40 years

Kiska lived in the Marineland theme park in Ontario, Canada, for around 40 years. There the animal became famous as “the loneliest orca in the world” because it lived alone in captivity in a concrete tank for years. According to a report by Newsweek Kiska is said to have died of a bacterial infection.

Animal rights activists had repeatedly campaigned for the killer whale to be released – but without success. “It is heartbreaking to know that Kiska will never have the chance to be relocated to a whale sanctuary and experience the freedom she so desperately deserves,” Camille Labchuk, executive director of Animal Justice, said in a statement . Among other things, the animal rights group “Whale Sanctuary Project” (WSP) took care of housing the female orca in a specially built sanctuary.

Sanctuary in North America to save captured whales in the future

The sanctuary developed by WSP covers 100 hectares and is located in Port Hilford Bay (Canada). Kiska should make a home there in spring 2024, as will many other cetaceans living in captivity. A total of eight to ten beluga whales and two to three orcas could be housed in a separate area on the site. The body of water comes as close as possible to the habitat of the animals, according to WSP. A containment net also prevents the whales from swimming out to sea.

The animal protection organization wants to lead the way with the sanctuary and hopes that more will be created around the world in the coming years. This is to prevent numerous orcas from experiencing the same lonely fate as Kiska.