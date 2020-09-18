Hindi cinema veteran actor-singer Kishore Kumar may not be among us today, but he has immortalized himself in the hearts of his fans with his acting and melodious voice. Kishore Kumar’s professional life was as successful as his success in his personal life.

Kishore Kumar did 4 weddings in his life. In the year 1950, Kishore Da first married Satyajit Ray’s niece Ruma Guha Thakurta. In 1952, after marrying actress-singer Ruma, Kishore’s son ‘Amit Kumar’ was born. But gradually the relationship between Ruma and Kishore started to weaken. While Ruma did not want to leave her career, Kishore wanted Ruma to stay at home and take care of her son. Due to this rift, both of them decided to divorce in the year 1958.

After separating from Ruma, Kishore Kumar decided to marry Bollywood superstar ‘Madhubala’. Not only this, Kishore Kumar had even changed his religion to marry Madhubala, due to which he had to keep his name ‘Karim Abdul’. Madhubala was suffering from heart disease for a long time, due to which Madhubala died in the year 1969.

Many years after Madhubala’s death, Kishore Kumar took heart with actor Shammi Kapoor’s first wife and famous actress Yogita Bali (Yogeeta Bali) and both got married. In the early days of marriage, everything was going well between the two. But gradually there were quarrels between Yogita and Kishore Kumar due to which the relationship of the two could not last long and after a total of 2 years of marriage, Yogita and Kishore separated from each other.

After her divorce from Yogita Bali, Kishore Kumar married Bollywood’s beautiful actress Leena Chandavarkar. Actually, Leena was first married to Siddharth Bandodkar in 1975, but her husband died shortly after the marriage. After her husband’s death, Lina started living in depression after which her father brought her back to her home. Leena then started working in films again where she met Kishore Kumar. Both started liking each other and got married. In 1987, Kishore Da said goodbye to this world.