A political analyst who spoke to “Sky News Arabia” warns that the re-intensification of ethnic and political conflicts will be a “powder keg”, not only exploding in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but may ignite fires that engulf several countries in the Great Lakes region of Central Africa..

The massacre, which killed 50 people, last Tuesday, is the latest in a series of violence that intensified last month in the village of Kishish, and caused the flight of 300,000 people, according to the United Nations peacekeeping mission, “Monusco”.“.

Mutual accusations

The Congolese government and the “March 23” movement (a Tutsi militia) exchanged accusations about who was responsible for the recent waves of violence.:

Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya, in a tweet, accused the “March 23 Movement” and the “Rwandan Defense Forces” of committing the crime, describing the movement as “terrorist”. “.

Government spokesman Patrick Muyaya, in a tweet, accused the “March 23 Movement” and the “Rwandan Defense Forces” of committing the crime, describing the movement as “terrorist”. Political spokesman for the March 23 Movement, Lawrence Kanioka, denied responsibility, saying in a statement that the movement “reminds the international and national community that it never targeted the civilian population.” “.

Political spokesman for the March 23 Movement, Lawrence Kanioka, denied responsibility, saying in a statement that the movement “reminds the international and national community that it never targeted the civilian population.” The movement claimed that the government had not fulfilled its pledge to integrate its fighters into the army, according to the 2013 Nairobi Agreement. .

The movement claimed that the government had not fulfilled its pledge to integrate its fighters into the army, according to the 2013 Nairobi Agreement. The army issued an ultimatum to a cease-fire, in accordance with the Angola agreement, last Wednesday, demanding that the movement withdraw from the towns it occupied, otherwise a regional force in East Africa led by Kenya will intervene to confront the movement. .

way of negotiation

In an attempt to end the violence, the Angolan capital, Luanda, hosted, on Wednesday, a meeting between the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Rwanda, Vincent Perotta, which ended with the announcement of a ceasefire agreement, as of Friday evening. .

In an attempt to end the violence, the Angolan capital, Luanda, hosted, on Wednesday, a meeting between the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Felix Tshisekedi, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Rwanda, Vincent Perotta, which ended with the announcement of a ceasefire agreement, as of Friday evening. Under the agreement, the “March 23” movement was scheduled to withdraw from the areas it occupied, but it said it was “not concerned” with the agreement, calling for “direct dialogue” with the government. .

Under the agreement, the “March 23” movement was scheduled to withdraw from the areas it occupied, but it said it was “not concerned” with the agreement, calling for “direct dialogue” with the government. Under the agreement, a unit of Kenyan forces has been deployed to eastern DRC, and will be accompanied by two battalions from Uganda, two from Burundi and one from South Sudan. .

Under the agreement, a unit of Kenyan forces has been deployed to eastern DRC, and will be accompanied by two battalions from Uganda, two from Burundi and one from South Sudan. At the same time, talks opened in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, led by the East African Group, between the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, and the armed militias present in eastern Democratic Congo, last Tuesday, without the presence of the “March 23” movement, which stipulated Kinshasa’s withdrawal from the “occupied towns” first. .

The roots of the conflict

The crisis between the DRC government and the militias is part of a regional conflict circle that also includes Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi since the 1990s..

The conflict is ignited by ethnic causes, and fierce competition over precious resources, which resulted in genocide and civil wars .

The conflict is ignited by ethnic causes, and fierce competition over precious resources, which resulted in genocide and civil wars The “March 23” movement is among more than 100 militias in eastern DRC .

Riches on a powder keg

Political analyst Mohamed Madi Gabakti warns that the continuation of the conflict in eastern Congo will be a powder keg that could ignite fires in the Great Lakes region that engulf Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi, and hinder the 2023 elections..

The countries of the region accuse some of feeding the rebels, especially since these countries possess riches of oil, gold, diamonds and other precious minerals..

Describing “Gapacti”, what is going on is a “conflict of resources”, citing the example that the Democratic Republic of the Congo is the third largest producer of diamonds in the world by 23%, and the largest producer of cobalt by 70%, which is an essential and rare element in the green technology revolution..

The political analyst hopes that the move of East African countries will contribute to ending the conflict that has caused the death of 8,000 people since 2017, and the displacement of 5.5 million others..