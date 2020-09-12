Director Basic of MIA “Russia At the moment”, journalist and TV presenter Dmitry Kiselev responded to the SBU’s demand to take away purposes of Russian media from the AppStore catalog in Ukraine, studies “Newspaper.ru“.

In his opinion, this requirement is an instance of censorship typical for Western international locations.

The TV presenter additionally expressed the opinion that at current Russia stays “the champion of freedom of speech on the planet,” since such selections usually are not made on the territory of the nation.

As beforehand reported, the American firm Apple notified Russian builders of the necessities of the SBU to take away from the Ukrainian section of the App Retailer the purposes “Russia 1”, “Russia TV and Radio”, “Vesti FM” and “Vesti.ru” from VGTRK, in addition to the purposes of NTV and “Russia At the moment”.

Allow us to remind you that earlier the Nationwide Council for Digital Media of Latvia banned the broadcasting of seven Russian TV channels.