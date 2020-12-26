Highlights: Union Home Minister Amit Shah talks to farmers in a village in Delhi

Referred to Shankarlal Guru Committee, said – the same recommendations in new laws

Montek Singh Ahluwalia made the same proposal, Joshi Task Force too: Shah

Shah said – Farmers should not come in the guise of opposition, government ready to negotiate

new Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah made an important statement on Friday against the opposition to the new agricultural laws. He referred to the Shankarlal Guru Committee, which was set up for reforms in the agricultural sector. Shah said that the recommendations made by that committee were implemented by the Modi government. Shah said that in 2001 Montek Singh Ahluwalia made the same proposal. The Sharad Joshi Task Force also made the same recommendations. Shah said that the same proposal came in the Model APMC Act 2003. The same recommendations were in the report of the Swaminathan Commission and the committee which was formed when Sharad Pawar was the Agriculture Minister made the same recommendations.

Shah’s mention of all these committees was to show that the political parties were protesting for the provisions that are being opposed today. The Shankarlal Guru Committee that Shah referred to was formed during the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. That committee submitted its report in 2001. Based on the same, the model APMC Act, 2003 was drafted.

What were the recommendations of Shankarlal Guru Committee?

A total of 45 recommendations were made by this committee, chief of which are as follows.

De-regulation of agricultural markets.

Direct marketing should be promoted. The example of Punjab and Haryana is given.

Create new market channels beyond APMC markets.

There should be a separate market for perishable goods (fruits, vegetables). At least 241 such sites were identified across the country.

Have a public-private partnership in developed and managed markets.

Storage infrastructure should be increased. At that time, the committee had stated the need for additional storage capacity of 20 million.

Contract farming should be encouraged. There is a contract between the farmers and the buyers in which the farmers sell their crops to the buyer at a fixed price. He got technical help from the buyer.

The Essential Commodities Act, 1955 be withdrawn.

Government should formulate Agricultural Market Credit Policy.

PM explained everything to farmers

Most of the recommendations are part of new laws

Among the three new agricultural laws that the central government has passed – the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Simplification) Act 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance and Agreements Act 2020 on Agricultural Services and the Essential Commodities Act 2020. Most of the recommendations mentioned above are included.

What is the dispute over the right to go to court in the new agricultural laws, understand

Opposition spreading lies: Shah

Shah said on Friday that the opposition is creating unnecessary hue and cry over agricultural laws. He said, “I want to tell the farmers all over the country that the opposition leaders have no issue and they are spreading lies that the MSP will be finished.” The Prime Minister has clarified this and now I again clarify that MSP is and will continue to be. “Shah said that UPA leaders have no right to speak about MSP. He said that nothing was done by him to meet the demand of farmers for one and a half times minimum support price at the cost of crops and it was implemented by the Modi government.