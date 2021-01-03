Highlights: Farmers facing problems due to rain in the harsh winter of Delhi

Sahara is taking tents and trolleys to avoid rain

Farmers organizations gave ultimatum to the government regarding their demands

On 26 January, farmers also warned to take out the Republic Parade

new Delhi

Farmers on the Delhi border are not ready to retreat at any cost against the new farm laws. In the midst of the harsh cold, rain is also testing their patience. Farmers have faced a lot of problems due to the rains for two consecutive days. However, in spite of all this, he is not bad and farmers organizations have given ultimatum to the government for their demands.

Testing the patience of farmers taking rain

The problem arose for farmers standing at different borders in Delhi when the rains started again this morning. To protect themselves from the rain, some farmers ran under the tent and some hid under the trolley. The rain in the midst of bitter cold has increased the chill more. Some farmers, wet in the rain, demanded the government to withdraw the laws. A protesting farmer told that he is protecting himself from the tarpaulin and whatever we have brought from the cold and rain.

Farmers ultimatum to the government, said – If the demand is not fulfilled, on January 26 will take out tractor parade

Farmers hope government will accept demand tomorrow

Today is the 38th day of farmers’ protests. Due to the rain, temporary rains have been drenched on tents, clothes, trolleys made for the farmers to sleep. Farmers continue to picket at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) amid rain and cold. A protesting farmer said that we are living on the streets in such harsh weather away from our family. We hope that the government will accept our demands tomorrow.

Exclusive Interview: ‘Say that people have given up fearing’

Warning to take out ‘Farmers Republic Parade’ on 26 January

On Saturday, the farmers organizations gave another ultimatum to the government and said that if there is no solution from the talks on the 4th or if there is no inclination of the government in favor of the farmers, then on the KMP Expressway on the 5th, according to their schedule Tractors will rally trolleys. Apart from this, on the 26th, instead of the Republic Day parade, he will take out a parade of his tractor trolleys and other trains. January 13 will be celebrated as ‘Kisan Sankalp Diwas’ across the country on the occasion of Lohri / Sankranti. Copies of all three agricultural laws will be lit on the same day.

Farmer Movement: Farmer commits suicide on Ghazipur border, wrote in Suicide note – martyrdom should not be useless

Demand to declare ‘martyr’

Farmer leaders said the agitators have been sitting on the borders for 38 days. More than 50 farmers have been martyred during this period, but the government is not declaring them martyrs nor is they ready to accept them as martyrs. We are demonstrating in a peaceful manner. We have also been accused of many types, sometimes Naxalism, Khalistani and foreign funding, the government has accused us.