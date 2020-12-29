Highlights: Supply of 1300 Reliance Jio towers stopped by farmers in Panjam

Congress leader Shrivats said- Such demonstrations should be repeated throughout the country

The Chief Minister of Punjab has already appealed not to sabotage

Chandigarh

The supply of 1300 Reliance Jio towers has been stopped by protesting farmers in Punjab. On this, Congress leader Shrivats has said that the farmers have understood that the only way to talk directly to Modi is to make Ambani feel pain.

Congress leader Shrivats further said that such demonstrations should be repeated throughout the country. He said that if this happens in the whole country, then Modi ji will come running on the Singhu border.

‘Do not create inconvenience to the general public’

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder had appealed to the farmers not to disrupt power supply. He said that they should not cause inconvenience to the general public by damaging the infrastructure.

‘Do not beat telecom employees’

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder had also urged the protesting farmers not to stop connectivity and to beat the telecom employees. But the protesting farmers did not accept the Chief Minister’s appeal.

Chief Minister ordered action

On one hand, Congress leader Shrivatsa is praising such anarchy. On the other hand, the Chief Minister of Punjab has ordered action against those who vandalized the tower. The protesting farmers are targeting the towers of Jio. The farmers claim that Adani groups along with Reliance will exploit them with the help of new agricultural laws.

On the other hand, the trend of sabotage in mobile towers across Punjab is increasing. Protesting farmers are continuously targeting mobile live towers.