Highlights: Farmers are hanging on the border even in the rain and cold in Delhi

Farmers are facing a lot of problem due to rain

Meeting between farmers organization and government was inconclusive on Monday

The next round of talks between the two sides will now be held on 8 January

The ongoing deadlock between farmer organizations and the government against the new farm laws has not yet stopped. The 8th round meeting between the two sides on Monday was also inconclusive. Farmers’ agitation continues even in the scorching cold and rain in Delhi. The farmer is not willing to retreat at any cost.

Rain has increased problems

Due to the incessant rains in Delhi-NCR, the farmer agitators who stood at the Singhu border of Delhi-Haryana have faced a lot of problems. Despite the rain and cold, the farmers’ spirits are not deterred and they are stuck on the border.

Conversation of 8th round was also inconclusive

On Monday, January 4, the 8th round of talks took place between the farmers’ organizations and the government, but this too remained inconclusive. Neither the government and the farmers’ organization are willing to step back. Farmers’ organizations are adamant on the demand for withdrawal of agricultural laws.

Next meeting on 8 January, ‘No return of law or no return’

Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait Group), said, “There will be a meeting with the government again on 8 January. On this day, both the withdrawal of the three agricultural laws and the MSP issues will be discussed again. We have told that there is no return of law, not homecoming.

The movement has been over 40 days

It has been more than 40 days for the agitation of farmers organizations against the new agricultural laws. Eight rounds of negotiations have been held between the government and farmer organizations, but no concrete results have been achieved. Farmers’ organizations are unwilling to accept the withdrawal of agricultural laws and less than the MSP’s legal guarantee. In such a situation, it will be seen how far this matter goes.

