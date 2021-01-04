Highlights: Meeting again today between government and farmers on new agricultural laws

So far, 7 rounds of talks have been held on both sides.

Expect some positive results from today’s meeting

new Delhi

The deadlock between the government and farmers regarding the new farm laws remains intact. Even after the bitter cold and rain, the farmers have remained at different borders in Delhi. The next round of talks between the government and the farmers is also to be held today to end the deadlock. In such a situation, everyone’s eyes are on the meeting to be held today.

8th round meeting at Vigyan Bhawan at 2 pm

So far, 7 rounds of negotiations have been held between the government and the farmers, which have not yielded any concrete results. However, during this time, the two sides have definitely agreed on two issues. Now the eighth round of talks between the two sides is scheduled to be held at Vigyan Bhawan in the capital Delhi at 2 pm.

Farmers’ organizations showed their attitude before the meeting, said – nothing less than the cancellation of the law

Prime Minister’s office active before the meeting

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is active before the seventh round of meetings with farmer organizations. The PMO has taken feedback from the ministers concerned about the meeting to be held today. At the same time, before the proposed negotiations, the central government is being fully alert and working on the strategy ahead.

