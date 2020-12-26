The 31st day of the agitation of farmers on the borders of Delhi in protest against the new agricultural laws, but the deadlock between the farmers and the government still seems to be going away. The farmers are encamped at the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur and Chilla Borders of Delhi. However, on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again made it clear that the government is ready to negotiate with the farmers with an open mind, but the farmers were adamant about the government’s demand to cancel all the three laws before the talks. Has announced a fight across.

The farmers have appealed to the government to accept their demands at the earliest. Farmers say they will not return until the laws are repealed. It may be noted that the central government is introducing three new agricultural laws passed in September as major reforms in the agriculture sector, while the farmers who are protesting have expressed fears that the new laws will end the MSP (minimum support price) and mandi system And they will become dependent on big corporates.

LIVE UPDATES: –

– Delhi: Darshan Pal, president of the Revolutionary Farmers Union present on the Singhu border, said that toll plazas in Punjab and Haryana will be permanently open. On 30 December, we will organize a tractor march from the Singhu border.

– Delhi: Yogendra Yadav said that the first two points in our agenda for talks are – the modalities to repeal all three agricultural laws, and the mechanism to bring legislation to provide legal guarantee on MSP (Minimum Support Price) and Setting the process. Amendments to the Commission Ordinance 2020 for air quality management in the National Capital and surrounding areas which are necessary to exclude farmers from the penal provisions of the Ordinance, a necessary change in the draft Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 to protect the interests of farmers.

– Delhi: Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav, who is present on the Sindhu border, said that we are proposing to negotiate with all the organizations on behalf of the United Kisan Morcha that the next meeting between the representatives of the farmers and the Government of India on 29 December 2020 at 11 am Should be held at.

– Rajasthan: National Democratic Party President Hanuman Beniwal said that our opposition is that all three agricultural laws should be withdrawn. I have resigned from the three committees of the Lok Sabha. If required, I will declare to leave the NDA, if required, I will also resign from the membership of the Lok Sabha.

– Ghaziabad: On the persuasion of Indian Farmers Union Rakesh Tikait, farmers have opened a lane coming from Delhi.

– Ghaziabad: National spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait said that the solution is not in the hands of the farmer, the government will find out the solution. The peasants are organizing their movement in a peaceful manner. If the farmer loses, the government loses and the farmer wins, the government wins.

– Delhi: Rajasthan Teachers Association today joined the ongoing protest on the Singhu border against the new agricultural laws. A representative of the organization said that our organization has organized demonstrations against the government in Rajasthan. These laws will affect the entire middle class.

– Delhi: AAP leader Raghav Chadha said on Saturday that the Annadata of the country has been sitting at the door of Delhi for the past 31 days and is fighting the battle for his rights. The only goal of the BJP government at this time is to disappoint, exhaust and drive away the farmers.

– Ghaziabad: Farmers again closed the road from Delhi to Kaushambi.

– Ghaziabad: Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Indian Farmers Union, persuaded the young farmers to open the road from Delhi to Kaushambi.

– Ghaziabad: Farmers who were stopped on the way to join the farmers movement have reached UP Gate late on Friday night. The information has been stopped at the place, farmers are getting angry at UP Gate because of this, the way has been stopped.

– Ghaziabad: Today, a large crowd of farmers has gathered at the UP gate. Continually farmers from western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are marching towards Delhi. The farmers have stopped the link road of the expressway along with closing the lane coming from Delhi.

– Delhi: Farmers’ protests against agricultural laws continue at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari. Binder Singh Golewala of Bhartiya Kisan Union told that today it has been a full month for us. The government repeals these laws and we will go back.

– Delhi: Visited people of National Federation of the Blind of Ludhiana against agriculture law have reached the Tikari border to join the farmers movement.

– Delhi: Farmers’ protests continue on the ticker border connecting Delhi-Haryana against the new agricultural laws. A protesting farmer told that we will remain sitting till the agricultural laws are repealed, whether it takes 1 year or more.

– Delhi: A second tent city has been prepared like the Singhu border for farmers protesting against the agricultural laws on the Ghazipur border.

– Delhi : A protestor standing on the Singhu border said that Modi is requesting the government to repeal these 3 black laws. People who are calling us terrorists, we are not terrorists. When we fight for Hindus, then we are angels and when we are fighting for ourselves, we are called terrorists. We are farmers, not terrorists.

– Delhi: Farmers are still stuck in Burani’s Nirankari Samagam Ground against the new agricultural laws.

Explain that the farmers recently enacted three new agricultural laws – The Producers Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) ) Are opposing the Act, 2020.