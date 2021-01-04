During Monday’s seventh round of talks with leaders of farmers’ organizations, the government has bluntly stated that the three new agricultural laws cannot be repealed. On behalf of the government, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash are meeting with 41 leaders of farmers’ organizations from noon in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan. Earlier, in a meeting held last year, two issues were agreed between the farmers and the government.

In a conversation with the farmer leaders, the Union Ministers said that the government is ready to amend whatever clause of the law is a problem. Farmer leader Joginder Singh, who attended this meeting, told our associate English newspaper Hindustan Times over phone, “The government said that it wants to talk on the points of the laws one by one. He said that laws cannot be repealed. We have also told them that there is only one way and that the laws should be repealed and the MSP should be enacted. ”At the same time, in the talks, the government first wanted to negotiate the proposal of the MSP, which the farmer leaders Rejected. However, like last time, this time the Union ministers did not eat the food demanded by the peasant leaders.

Tribute paid to farmers who lost their lives in the meeting

In the meeting, the first farmers leaders and the three Union Ministers paid tribute to the 50 farmers who lost their lives during the movement. The farmers and ministers stood in their place and kept silence for two minutes. Just before the meeting began, Agriculture Minister Tomar said, “I hope that a positive solution will be found today.” We will discuss all the issues in the meeting, ”he said. Speaking to news agency ANI, farmer leader Hannan Mollah said that we are also hopeful that this meeting will be held on New Year. He said, “It is up to the government whether it wants to solve the problems or not.” We hope that the government will show humanity towards the farmers. ”

Farmers have been standing on Delhi’s borders for a long time

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three agricultural laws of the Center on different boundaries of Delhi for more than a month. Most of them are farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. In addition to the severe cold in the national capital and surrounding areas, farmers have been firm on their demand in the last few days despite heavy rains and water logging at the protest site. Regarding the laws enacted in September last year, the central government said that this would lead to a big improvement in the agricultural sector and would help in increasing the income of the farmers, but the performing farmers are apprehensive that these laws will weaken the MSP and Mandi system and They will become dependent on big business houses.