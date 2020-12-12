Highlights:
- RLP proposed in Delhi on 26 December in support of the farmers movement.
- On Thursday, public contact was made in support of the Kisana movement in the rural areas of Jaipur.
- On Friday, MPs of public relations with farmers in Alwar will gather support for Delhi Cooch.
In Jaipur MP Beniwal said that the farmers’ movement is being carried out on behalf of the grain providers of the country. In such a situation, farmers have been sitting in the cold for 4 weeks due to their legitimate demands. This anti-farmer bill should be withdrawn with a big heart to the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Accusations against the state government as well
MP Beniwal said that crime is at a peak in Rajasthan, the government turned back on the promise of full farm loan waiver. In such a situation, the public did not trust the Government of Rajasthan. The MP said that with the withdrawal of agricultural bills, the government’s positive message will go to the country, so the government should agree on the farmers’ talk.
Narolia given responsibility of Jaipur district president
On Thursday, MP Beniwal announced the state general secretary Shankar Lal Narolia as the chairman of Jaipur district with the consent of the party’s executive. On the other hand, to mobilize support for Delhi Cooch, MP Beniwal made public contact at places like Dudu, Bagru, Renwal, Phagi, Maujmabad, Narena, Mundwara, Phulera, Jobner, Bhesawa, Jalsu, Chaumu, Manoharpur, Pavta and Kotputli, etc. in Jaipur district. did.
