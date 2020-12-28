Highlights: Government writes letter to farmers’ organizations, calls for talks on 30 December

Till now 6 rounds of talks have been held between the government and the farmers

Discussion on many issues besides agricultural laws and MSP in the meeting

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said – ‘wall of lies’ will fall soon

The tussle between the government and farmer organizations regarding the new farm laws has not yet ended. Farmers’ organizations are adamant on the demand for withdrawal of agricultural laws, while the government is repeatedly asking for talks. Meanwhile, the government has invited the farmers’ organizations for a dialogue again on 30 December. At the same time, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that the ‘wall of lies’ that have been prepared between the farmers on agricultural laws, will fall soon.

Letter written to united farmers front

Sanjay Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, has written a letter to the United Kisan Morcha and invited him for talks. Aggarwal wrote in the letter, ‘In an email sent by the United Kisan Morcha on 26 December, the time for the next meeting with the representatives of the farmers’ organization and the Government of India has been informed. It is requested to attend a meeting with the Union Ministerial level committee at Vigyan Bhavan on 30 December 2020 at 2 pm for a common solution.

Agriculture Minister said – ‘wall of lies’ will fall soon

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday that the ‘wall of lies’ has been spread in a ‘planned manner’ among the farmers against the new agricultural laws, but it will not last long and the farmers who are protesting will soon find the truth Will realize The Agriculture Minister reiterated that he hoped that a solution would be found soon to end this impasse.

Discussion on many issues besides agricultural laws and MSP in the meeting

The letter written by the central government stated that the ordinance, 2020 and Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020 for air quality management in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas, along with the three agricultural laws and procurement arrangements of MSP in the meeting. The issues related to farmers will be discussed in detail.

6 rounds of talks between the two sides so far

Let us tell you that till now 6 rounds of negotiations have been held between the government and farmer organizations, but at the moment no concrete result has been achieved. In such a situation, positive expectations are being raised from the talks on December 30. Significantly, the farmers’ organizations have been protesting against the new agricultural laws for the last one month and are stuck on different boundaries of Delhi.

