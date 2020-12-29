Highlights:
- Next round of talks between the government and farmer organizations on 30 December
- The government made a strategy before negotiating with farmers
- Important meeting of Union Ministers led by Amit Shah
Farmers’ Protest News are at different borders in Delhi against the new farm laws. The next round of talks will be held between the government and farmers on Wednesday 30 December. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah held an important meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.
The government made a strategy before negotiating with farmers
Sources said that in this meeting of ministers, there was a discussion about what will be the government’s position in the talks with the farmers on Wednesday. Please tell that it will be the effort of the government that this impasse on agricultural laws should be ended soon.
Farmers’ organizations accepted the government’s invitation
The United Kisan Morcha of 40 farmer organizations has also accepted the government’s proposal for talks. However, farmers are adamant on their demand to withdraw the laws. In a letter to the government, the United Kisan Morcha said, ‘Thank you for accepting the proposal sent by us for the meeting. We accept your invitation for talks at 2 pm on 30 December.
Farmers have been demonstrating for more than a month
Thousands of farmers have been demonstrating for more than a month on the borders of Delhi against the three new agricultural laws of the Center and they are demanding withdrawal of the related laws. So far, 6 rounds of negotiations between the government and farmer organizations have been fruitless. The Center has invited representatives of 40 farmer organizations for the next round of talks to end the deadlock.
Amit Shah (file photo)
.
Leave a Reply