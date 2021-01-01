The farmers have been giving ultimatum to the government for more than a month, protesting against the three new agricultural laws of the central government on the borders adjacent to Delhi. Leaders of farmer organizations have bluntly stated that if the decision is not taken in their favor in the meeting to be held on January 4, they will take tough measures. Along with this, after the meeting petrol pumps, malls etc. will also be announced for closure dates.

Farmer leaders said in the press conference, “If the government does not take a decision in our favor on January 4, the protesting farmers’ organizations will take tough measures.” He further said that the issues raised by the farmers in the meetings held with the government so far Only five percent have been discussed.

Farmer leader Yudhveer Singh said that if there is no concrete decision in the meeting between the government and farmer organizations on January 4, then we will take out a tractor march on January 6. The farmers further said that if there is no progress in the right direction in the talks with the government, then the farmers who are protesting on the Haryana-Rajasthan border will travel towards Delhi. “If the deadlock in the talks with the government does not end on January 4, then we will announce the dates for closure of all malls, petrol pumps in Haryana,” he said.

In Haryana, all toll plazas will remain free. All the petrol pumps & malls, except private, will be shut. Leaders of BJP & Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) will face protests in the state & this will continue till their govt of alliance breaks: Vikas Sisar, Haryana farmer leader pic.twitter.com/gFKPO63aKk – ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2021

Let us know that despite the heavy cold wave havoc and the temperature reached 1.1 degree Celsius on the occasion of New Year in Delhi, farmers continue to perform on the borders with Delhi. In the sixth round of talks between the government and farmer organizations on Wednesday, it was agreed to remove the apprehensions related to the Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 and the ordinance issued in relation to the NCR and the Air Quality Management Commission in adjoining areas. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, after a meeting with a 41-member delegation of demonstrating farmers, said that 50 percent solution has been reached after mutual agreement on two of the four issues and the remaining two issues will be discussed on January 4. . In the scorching cold, farmers of many states including Punjab, Haryana have been protesting against the three agricultural laws of the Center for the last one month on the borders with Delhi.

Hundreds of security personnel deployed on the border

Security is tight along the borders with Delhi where hundreds of security personnel are stationed at Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikari borders. Demonstrations also blocked many places and police had to divert traffic on some routes. On Friday, Delhi Traffic Police tweeted and informed people about the closed routes and they were asked to pass through other routes. He tweeted, “Traffic on Tikri, Dhansa border is completely closed.” The Jhatikara border is open only to light vehicles, one or two-wheelers and passers-by. ”