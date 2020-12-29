Highlights: Farmers’ organizations accept the government’s proposal, 30 December means talks will be held tomorrow

Farmers’ organizations adamant on their demand to withdraw the three new agricultural laws

Tractor march of farmers postponed in view of talks with government

Group of Ministers’ meeting led by Amit Shah

new Delhi

The deadlock between the government and farmer organizations over the new farm laws continues. The government called the farmers’ organizations once again for talks on Wednesday 30 December. The United Kisan Morcha of 40 farmer organizations has also accepted the government’s proposal for talks. However, farmers are adamant on their demand to withdraw the laws. Meanwhile, a meeting of the Group of Ministers, led by Amit Shah, has also started.

The farmers accepted the government’s invitation

In a letter written to Sanjay Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, the Joint Kisan Morcha of 40 farmer organizations said, ‘Thank you for accepting the proposal sent by us for the meeting. We accept your invitation for talks at 2 pm on 30 December.

Meeting led by Amit Shah

The government has started planning its strategy before talks with farmers on Wednesday. In this regard, a meeting of Union Ministers is being held under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah, which also includes Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. This meeting, which is being held before the talks with the farmers, is very important.

Farmers adamant on withdrawing agricultural laws

Farmers’ organizations may have accepted the invitation to negotiate with the government on 30 December, but they are still adamant on the demand for withdrawal of new agricultural laws. In this regard, he has also made it clear in a letter to the government that we are coming for talks on the agenda written in our previous letter. Let us tell you that in the previous letter the farmers had talked about withdrawal of new agricultural laws, legal guarantees on MSP, air quality management ordinance in NCR and surrounding areas, 2020 and the draft Electricity Amendment Bill, 2020.

Tractor march of farmers postponed in view of talks with government

Farmers’ organizations, protesting against central agricultural laws, have postponed their proposed tractor till March Thursday in view of talks with the government on Wednesday. Farmers’ organizations agreed to the next round of talks with the central government, although they insisted that discussions on how to repeal the three agricultural laws should be included in the negotiating agenda.

