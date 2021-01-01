The farmers’ organizations have directly warned the government on the demands of repealing three new agricultural laws and providing legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. The farmers said on Friday that if the government does not take a decision in our favor on January 4, then they will take tough measures. Addressing a press conference on the Singhu border, the farmer leaders warned of stern measures if their main demands were not met.He said that only five percent of the issues raised by farmers have been discussed in the meetings held with the government so far. Farmer leader Vikas said, “If the deadlock does not go away in the January 4 meeting with the government, then we will announce the dates of closure of all malls, petrol pumps in Haryana.”

Agriculture Minister said – I am not a prophet ….

On the other hand, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Friday that the government hoped to get a ‘positive result’ in the next meeting with the farmers unions on January 4 but refused to say anything about the seventh round. Whether the talks will be final or not. When asked about the farmers’ demand for repeal of all three agricultural laws and rejecting the government’s proposal to suggest alternatives, the Agriculture Minister said, “We will see it.” On whether the meeting to be held on January 4 is expected to be the last meeting, Tomar said, “Absolutely cannot say anything right now.” I am not a prophet. But I hope that whatever decision is taken will be in the interest of the country and the farmer.

Farmers Protest: Farmers’ group camped in Haryana border by uprooting tents from Shahjahanpur border

What did Yogendra Yadav say

Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said that the farmers who are protesting at Shahjahanpur on the Haryana-Rajasthan border will also move towards the national capital. Another leader Yudhveer Singh said that if no concrete decision is taken in the next round of talks, on January 6, the tractor march will be taken out.

On Wednesday, in the sixth round of formal talks, some agreement was reached between the government and farmer organizations to resolve the farmers’ concerns about the increase in electricity rates and the penalty for burning stubble. But the deadlock over the issues of the repeal of the three agricultural laws and the legal guarantee for the MSP persisted.

Kisan Andolan: After the meeting, the farmer said – the government is thinking to remove us like the protesters of Shaheen Bagh, but this will not happen.

After talks between the 41-member representative group of thousands of farmers and three Union ministers, protesting on Delhi’s borders against three agricultural laws, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that 50 percent after mutual agreement on two of the four issues The solution has been reached and the remaining two issues will be discussed at 2 pm on January 4.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against agricultural laws for more than a month on different borders of the national capital. Most of the farmers in the demonstration are from Punjab and Haryana. The government says that the new laws will improve the agricultural sector and increase the income of farmers, but the demonstrating farmers’ organizations fear that the new laws will ‘weaken’ the MSP and mandi system and make the farmers dependent on big business houses.