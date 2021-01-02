Highlights: Congress party targets central government on the pretext of farmer movement

Three party leaders tweeted and accused the central government of showing cruelty to the farmers.

Priyanka Gandhi said that the government is showing extreme insensitivity by ignoring the farmers’ words.

new Delhi

Some farmer organizations have been agitating for more than a month to demand the withdrawal of three new laws of the central government. On the other hand, opposition parties also continue to attack the Modi government at the Center. The Congress party on Saturday accused the government of being ‘ruthless’ towards the farmers and said that it should withdraw its ‘obstinate attitude’ and withdraw the three ‘black laws’.



Government is showing extreme insensitivity: Priyanka

Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, “The news of the death of the peasant brothers sitting on the Delhi border in wintry weather is disturbing. According to media reports, 57 farmers have died so far and hundreds are sick. For a month, the government is showing insensitivity by not accepting the words of the farmers sitting for their legitimate demands.



Chidambaram supported the demand of farmers

At the same time, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, “The government should agree to repeal the agricultural laws and repeal it.” The needs and desires of the farming community should be kept in mind in any new law. ”



Surjewala said – Government is unkind towards farmers

On the other hand, the party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted, “News of the sacrifice of lives in the peasant movement by Kisan Kashmir Singh of Bilaspur (Uttarakhand) after Sant Baba Ram Singh from Karnal (Haryana) and Amarjeet Singh from Fazilka (Punjab).” The mind is very distressed. “He said,” The ruthless government should abandon its obstinate attitude and withdraw the 3 black laws immediately. “

Screenshot of Randeep Singh Surjewala’s tweet.



Next round of talks on January 4

Keep in mind that the peasant movement has been agitating for 38 days. On the one hand, they are insistent on repealing all three agricultural laws, on the other hand the government is ready to amend the laws, but is not ready to withdraw them. The government has held several rounds of talks with farmers to find a middle ground, but has not yet yielded effective results. The next round of talks will be held on 4 January between the farmers and the central government.