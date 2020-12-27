Highlights: A video is going viral on Twitter which shows the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.

In the video, Rakesh Tikait is seen speaking hate speech against temples and Brahmins.

Many Twitter users are accusing Tikait of insulting the sentiments of Hindus.

Twitter users have trended #Rakesh_Tikit_co_Girftar_Karo

new Delhi

A statement by Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has sparked controversy. While addressing the farmers frozen on the Singhu border, he said some things for temples and priests, which caused angry people to trend #Rakesh_Tikit_co_Girftar_Karo on Twitter. Rakesh Tikait is being charged in various ways. Some are calling him a person of double views, while some are accusing him of trying to divide Hindus and Sikhs. An application is also going viral on Twitter, through which a complaint has been lodged with the police against Rakesh Tikait. Let’s know what is the whole matter and why people are angry …

What is Rakesh Tikait saying in the alleged video

@iAnkurSingh has shared a video of Rakesh Tikait claiming that Tikait has insulted temples and pundits. He wrote, “Rakesh Tikait of the Bharatiya Kisan Union is speaking out against the temples and pundits that all will be accounted for. Do you think all these demands are of the farmers? The real agenda is to give vent to hatred. When they expose them, they To show hatred to those who spread hatred, will show you a picture of an elder. ”

‘Rakesh Tikait’s wife’s video’ also shared

The Twitter handle @ Cjacksparrow_5 also shared a video. In this video, a woman is said to be the wife of Rakesh Tikait who can be heard saying abusive words to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Navbharat Times Online is not verifying the veracity of this video.



FIR demands against Tikait

@ Netam2Netam has posted a copy of the complaint against Rakesh Tikait, claiming that an FIR will be filed in the case. He wrote, “Rakesh Tikait has greatly insulted the sentiments of Hindus. An FIR will be filed against him under section 295A.”



Tikait accused of having double character

At the same time, the Twitter handle @ NitinSe65300540 said that the truth of Rakesh Tikait is something else. He wrote, “This is his reality. The union’s Tikait’s hate speech against Hindus and temples.” He has tried to post reports related to Tikait’s statements in support of the new agricultural laws that Rakesh Tikait has changed his stand.

Accused of spreading disharmony between Hindus and Sikhs

@hariompandeyMP has even accused Rakesh Tikait of rioting. He wrote, “It is now quite clear that those so-called peasant leaders want Hindu-Sikh riots in Delhi. Be strong and be united. Do not support them.”

Tikait accused of taking foreign funding

@HarpaulBhau feels that Rakesh Tikait has got foreign funding to spoil the communal atmosphere in the country. He also wrote on the Twitter handle of the Indian Farmers Union, as well as tagging Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, “Khalistani terrorists, Maoist leaders and Pakistanis for sending Rakesh Tikait under the guise of the peasant movement Foreign funding is getting from. The whole country is in support of farmer laws. So arrest Rakesh Tikait. “

Union ministers have also made serious allegations about the farmers’ movement

Keep in mind that some farmers’ organizations have been agitating against the three new agricultural laws of the Center for several days. With the demand for repeal of the three laws, these farmers have settled on various borders of Delhi. Rakesh Tikait Singhu is leading the movement along the border. It is being said that this video is from there itself. However, keep in mind that many strong Union ministers have been accused of promoting separatism in the country under the cover of the peasant movement and conspiring against the Modi government.