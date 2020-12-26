Highlights: BJP president JP Nadda targets former Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Nadda raised questions by tweeting video of Rahul Gandhi’s old speech

In the video, Rahul is seen discussing the problem of middlemen in the agricultural sector.

Nadda tweeted the video and said, not the country and the farmer, Rahul worries about politics

new Delhi

The tug of power and opposition is also gaining momentum amid the farmers’ agitation that has been going on for the past one month against the three new agricultural laws of the central government. The government is trying to explain how the new laws are in the all-round benefit of the farmers, so the opposition is calling it a fraudulent step with the farmers. In such a situation, both sides are making every possible effort to prove their points as true and the other wrong. In this connection, BJP President JP Nadda has tweeted an old video of former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, alleging that Rahul is concerned about his politics, not farmers. Earlier, Nadda had also tweeted a video of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, accusing him of misleading farmers.



Rahul Gandhi is showing speech in Lok Sabha

In the video shared by the BJP president on Twitter, Rahul Gandhi is seen standing in the Lok Sabha. The video is of a statement by Rahul in the 16th Lok Sabha when Sumitra Mahajan used to be the Lok Sabha Speaker. Rahul Gandhi was then an MP from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. In the video, he can be heard referring to a conversation he had with a farmer in his constituency. In this video Rahul is telling how a farmer told him how middlemen discount their income.

Serious allegations of Nadda on Rahul

Sharing this video, Nadda has written, “What is this magic happening Rahul ji? What you were advocating earlier, now you are opposing it only.” Nadda has accused Rahul Gandhi of doing politics by placing a gun on the shoulders of the farmers and claimed that now such hypocrisy will be exposed. Nadda further wrote, “You have nothing to do with country interest, farmer interest. You just have to do politics. But your misfortune is that now your hypocrisy will not work.” The BJP president further said, “The people and farmers of the country have come to know your dual character.”



Sonia Gandhi has also targeted the old video

Earlier, Nadda also shared a video of Sonia Gandhi, the Congress president and mother of Rahul Gandhi. He tweeted a video of Sonia’s address at a rally on 24 December. In that video, Sonia Gandhi can also be heard talking about ridding farmers from the clutches of middlemen.



Farmers are demanding the repeal of new agricultural laws

Keep in mind that some farmer organizations have been agitating for the last one month, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, demanding withdrawal of new agricultural laws. The Congress has also demanded the repeal of the three agricultural laws, supporting these farmers. The Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi also submitted a memorandum to the President on this demand.

Kisan Andolan: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait accused of spreading hatred against temples and pundits, demanding arrest on Twitter

The next round of talks between the government and farmers is possible on 29 December

At the same time, the government says that it is willing to amend the laws to address the concerns of the farmers, but these cannot be repealed. In this way, there is a situation of deadlock between the government and agitating farmers regarding the peasant movement. However, the farmers have accepted the negotiation proposal sent by the government. The farmers have decided in a meeting on Saturday that the next round will be discussed with the government. The farmers have sent the proposal of talks to the government on December 29 at 11 am.

Madhya Pradesh: Digvijay Singh tightens the Congress over agriculture laws